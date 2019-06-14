Trump Declines to Endorse VP Pence for 2024 Presidential Run

President Donald Trump on Friday declined to give Vice President Mike Pence an “automatic endorsement” for president in 2024 during a Friday morning interview with Fox & Friends. “Well, it’s—I love Mike, we are running again, you’re talking about a long time, so you can’t put me in that position,” Trump said. “But I certainly would give it very strong consideration. He’s a very, very outstanding person.” Trump added that before choosing a Republican candidate to endorse in five years, he would to evaluate every candidate. Pence has not explicitly said he’d run for president in 2024, though it is widely expected.