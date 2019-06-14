1. TROUBLE IN PARADISE?
Trump Declines to Endorse VP Pence for 2024 Presidential Run
President Donald Trump on Friday declined to give Vice President Mike Pence an “automatic endorsement” for president in 2024 during a Friday morning interview with Fox & Friends. “Well, it’s—I love Mike, we are running again, you’re talking about a long time, so you can’t put me in that position,” Trump said. “But I certainly would give it very strong consideration. He’s a very, very outstanding person.” Trump added that before choosing a Republican candidate to endorse in five years, he would to evaluate every candidate. Pence has not explicitly said he’d run for president in 2024, though it is widely expected.