Trump Deepens Hair Mystery With Oval Office Appearance

President Donald Trump’s appearance raised fresh questions Thursday as his hair seemingly returned to its normal thinness following a strange burst of color and volume the day before.

Trump, 80, showed off his typical wispy, light blond coif as he sat at the Resolute Desk, marking a noticeable change from the strawberry blond mane he sported during his speech in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Thursday’s hairstyle appeared much more akin to the one Trump had displayed on Tuesday—thin and light—rather than the colorful, fluffy hairdo he flaunted in Nevada.

Trump's hair went back to its typical state on Thursday after Wednesday's short stint of color and volume. The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Online speculation had swirled on whether Trump had worn a wig at his Las Vegas speech, with even some pro-Trump accounts highlighting the president’s new locks.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on August 05, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse,” MAGA Voice wrote on X. “His hair looks absolutely amazing today.”

August 3 vs August 5 Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

In January, hairstylist Gustav Fouche explained to the Daily Mail that Trump’s color-changing hair “could be related to toning.”

“To achieve a silver or lighter blond look, violet tones are often added to neutralize yellow,” he explained. “However, if too much violet is used or it’s left on slightly too long, it can shift the color and make the hair appear pinkish rather than cool or neutral.”

The president’s return to form garnered some attention online, given Wednesday’s out-of-the-ordinary look.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump's hair was back to its typical light blond sheen on Thursday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

During his Thursday appearance in the Oval Office, Trump signed two executive orders targeting immigration and raged that “hundreds of thousands” of people take advantage of birth tourism in the U.S.

“You have one man, came in with a family, had said he had 56 children. Another one came in, they said they had 98 children,” the president claimed. “This wasn’t for wealthy multimillionaires, billionaires coming in and bringing 15, 20, 30 children all with them.”

The octogenarian also seemingly put to bed any rumors about his future endorsement of Vice President JD Vance, after The Washington Post reported earlier in the day that Trump had told donors, “At the end of the day, we need to elect JD.”

Asked whether the story served as his “official endorsement” of Vance, the president said no.

Trump's hair was also seen when he hosted Team USA at the White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“No. It’s, uh—I heard about it a little while ago,” Trump said. “I think he’s great, but we’re way too early to even be thinking about that, okay?”