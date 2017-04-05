Trump Defends Bill O’Reilly: He Did Nothing Wrong

President Trump on Wednesday defended his friend Bill O’Reilly amid a mass advertiser exodus over a new report that the Fox News host settled sexual-harassment lawsuits with at least five women. “I think he’s a person I know well—he is a good person,” the president told The New York Times, after praising the famed windbag for covering his repeated claims about former Obama aide Susan Rice committing a crime in allegedly seeking to unmask Trump associates caught up in intercepted communications (a claim for which he has declined to provide evidence). Regarding O’Reilly’s multiple sexual-harassment cases, Trump said, “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”
