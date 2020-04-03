In December 2004, a National Guardsman forced the secretary of defense to hear something he didn’t want to acknowledge.

When Donald Rumsfeld arrived for a town hall with troops in Kuwait, Spc. Thomas Wilson told the architect of the Iraq war that he was digging through landfills for scrap to jury-rig into armor. “Shouts of approval and applause” resulted, ABC News reported, as Rumsfeld was presented with the gulf between his commands and their reality. After telling the troops to settle down, Rumsfeld responded with a line that defined the indifference to servicemembers that marked both his tenure and the war: “You go to war with the Army you have, not the Army you might want.”

It would be two more years before Rumsfeld stepped down in disgrace. But his secretaryship died on Dec. 8, 2004 at Camp Buehring, because it was there the U.S. military learned that their lives were not priorities to Rumsfeld. And this week, in a much different crisis, Defense Secretary Mark Esper had his Donald Rumsfeld moment.