Trump Delegate Indicted for Child Porn

A delegate for Donald Trump was indicted Wednesday in Maryland for illegal transport of explosives, illegal possession of a machine gun, and child pornography offenses. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caleb Andrew Bailey, 30, attempted to illegally ship weapons to an unidentified man in Wisconsin; and between March 2015 to January 2016, he used a minor to produce child pornography. Bailey faces a maximum of 10 years for the explosives and firearm, and 30 years for the child porn. ABC7 News reports that Bailey acts as a delegate for Trump in Charles County.
“We strongly condemn these allegations and leave it in the capable hands of law enforcement,” Trump’s campaign emailed The Daily Beast. “He will be replaced immediately.”