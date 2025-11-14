Trump Demands New Epstein Probe With One Glaring Loophole

President Donald Trump has ordered Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s links to Bill Clinton and other Democratic enemies as he struggles to contain the fallout over the convicted sex offender.

But there is one prominent name he has missed off his list of DOJ targets—himself.

After avoiding questions for the third consecutive day, Trump took to social media on Friday to direct his Attorney General to investigate Epstein’s connection to the former president, as well as former Harvard president Larry Summers, mega-donor Reid Hoffman and JP Morgan Chase.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton Ralph Alswang

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” he wrote.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!”