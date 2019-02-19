CHEAT SHEET
IT WASN’T ME
Trump Denies Calling McCabe’s Wife a ‘Loser’ After Failed Senate Bid
President Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to deny former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s claim that he called McCabe’s wife a “loser” after her failed 2015 bid for a Virginia Senate seat. “I never said anything bad about Andrew McCabe’s wife other than she (they) should not have taken large amounts of campaign money from a Crooked Hillary source when Clinton was under investigation by the FBI,” Trump wrote. “I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)!” The tweet references a passage from McCabe’s upcoming book that was first published in The Atlantic last Thursday. “He said, ‘How is your wife?’ I said, ‘She’s fine,’” McCabe wrote in the excerpted section. “He said, ‘When she lost her election, that must have been very tough to lose. How did she handle losing? Is it tough to lose?’ I replied, ‘I guess it’s tough to lose anything. But she’s rededicated herself to her career and her job and taking care of kids in the emergency room. That’s what she does.’” Then, McCabe added, “[Trump] replied in a tone that sounded like a sneer. He said, ‘Yeah, that must’ve been really tough. To lose. To be a loser.’”