Trump Denies U.S. Paid North Korea for Otto Warmbier Health Care

Donald Trump has denied paying North Korea $2 million in “medical expenses” as part of negotiations for the release of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier. “No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. He was responding to a Washington Post report out Thursday that stated he had approved the spending, not that the money had been released to Pyongyang. Trump later tweeted a quote purportedly from an unidentified “Cheif U.S. Hostage Negotiator, USA.” “‘President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States. 20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid’ Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!” Trump also added a dig at President Obama and a reference to U.S. Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was court-martialed after abandoning his post in Afghanistan. “This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terroist [sic] hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdahl!”