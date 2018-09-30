Read it at Twitter
President Donald Trump pushed back late Saturday on reports that he ordered the FBI to interview only two of three women who have lodged allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion,” Trump tweeted. He specifically mentioned an NBC News report that the FBI was instructed to interview Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, but not Julie Swetnick–which the Wall Street Journal also reported.