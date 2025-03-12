U.S. News

Trump Derails Oval Office Meeting to Discuss JD Vance’s Socks

SWOONING

Vance remains committed to wearing undersized pants—and it’s earned him his boss’s undivided attention.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsTrump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster