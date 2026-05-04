Trump Desperately Tries to Do Damage Control on War He Started

President Donald Trump has announced an operation to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz in a Truth Social post.

The 79-year-old president called his war on Iran a “Middle Eastern dispute” and described the rescue operation as a “Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran,” acknowledging that the war has affected countries “that have done absolutely nothing wrong.”

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders!” Trump wrote.

“I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait,” he continued. “This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.”

Trump’s announcement came hours after a cargo ship reported being struck by multiple small craft off Sirik, Iran, east of the strait. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The commander-in-chief, who has imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, did not specify how the U.S. would be involved in escorting ships, and it was unclear whether the operation had been coordinated with Iran.

When reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to an X post from the U.S. Central Command, which said that its forces would support the operation with “guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.”

“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement as part of the X post.

Trump has been scrambling to reopen the strait as gas prices in the U.S. rise to their highest levels since 2022. U.S. Central Command/X

Hundreds of vessels and around 20,000 seafarers have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since Trump launched his war against Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a global oil crisis.

Trump wrote that “Project Freedom”—as he called the operation—is supposed to “free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance.”

He said many ships were running low on food and other necessities, adding, “I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months.”

The president also claimed that his “representatives” are having “very positive discussions” with Iran that could lead to something “very positive for all.”

His announcement came hours after a cargo ship reported being struck by multiple small craft off Sirik, Iran, east of the strait.

Iran, which is currently reviewing the U.S. response to its latest proposal to end the war, has denied an attack, according to the Associated Press.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

While Trump’s operation would provide relief to stranded ships and sailors—many of whom come from India and other South and Southeast Asian countries—the move is also likely to push oil prices lower.

As gas prices in the U.S. rise to their highest levels since 2022, Trump has been scrambling to reopen the strait, even pressing allies he has disparaged for refusing to get dragged into his war to join an international effort to restore the vital shipping route.