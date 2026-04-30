Desperate Trump Is Now Begging Allies Who Snubbed Him for Help

Donald Trump is desperately calling on other countries to help end the Strait of Hormuz crisis sparked by the president’s war with Iran.

The Trump administration is issuing a request for allies to join an international coalition, called the “Maritime Freedom Construct,” to help reopen the vital shipping route and end the global oil crisis.

The allies he is now begging for help are the same ones he has frequently attacked and threatened for refusing to get sucked into his war. A month ago, in his address to the nation, Trump declared that the Strait of Hormuz was not his problem and U.S. allies would need to resolve it themselves.

Since then, oil prices have spiked to a four-year high and Trump’s approval rating has hit record lows.

The new plans were outlined in an internal State Department cable sent to U.S. embassies, along with a plea for diplomats to try to convince foreign governments to sign up, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy,” the cable said. “Collective action is essential to demonstrate unified resolve and impose meaningful costs on Iranian obstruction of transit through the Strait.”

Donald Trump has frequently suggested the war in Iran would be over soon. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump is becoming increasingly isolated as some of the top U.S. allies, such as Canada, France, the U.K., and Germany, refuse to be dragged into the war in Iran or assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, Trump told U.S. allies who are suffering an oil shortage because of the Iran war that they should “just TAKE IT” themselves.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” Trump posted in a typically deranged Truth Social post.

Trump has also threatened to remove U.S. troops from Germany after the country’s chancellor said America was being “humiliated” by Iran. “The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Trump posted Tuesday. “I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago.”

The erratic 79-year-old president has even threatened to pull the U.S. out of the NATO military alliance unless other countries join his deeply unpopular conflict.

The administration is now renewing its calls for help to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally flows—as part of its Maritime Freedom Construct plans.

The MFC will be a joint venture between the State Department and U.S. Central Command. The State Department will serve as the diplomatic hub, while CENTCOM will provide “real-time maritime domain awareness” for commercial shipping, as well as share information with partner militaries.

While the Maritime Freedom Construct isn’t strictly a military coalition, the cable urges U.S. officials to ask potential partners whether they would like to be a “diplomatic and/or military partner,” the Journal reported.

Talks between Washington and Tehran to end the now two-month-long conflict have largely stalled.

Iran has proposed a deal that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen if the U.S. ends its naval blockade of Iranian ports and delays negotiations over the country’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration says it is not interested in ending the war or reopening the Strait without guarantees that Iran will not attempt to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump has also warned officials he is prepared to keep the naval blockade in place for an “extended” period as part of his pressure campaign against Iran, the Journal previously reported.

The president believes maintaining the blockade will be more effective than escalating the conflict or simply walking away from the conflict while the Strait remains closed.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he would be prepared to keep the blockade in place for “several months,” Trump replied: “Well, the blockade is genius, OK, the blockade has been 100 percent foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is. I can tell you that nobody’s going to play games.”