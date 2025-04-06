Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s attempt to throw sticks and stones during a congressional hearing embarrassingly backfired in the latest show that the Republican congresswoman is dumber than a pile of rocks, says The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

During a congressional hearing examining newly released files related to former President John F. Kennedy Jr.'s assassination, Boebert seemed to mistake filmmaker Oliver Stone for conservative political strategist Roger Stone as she asked him about a book the latter wrote.

“Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing (Lyndon B. Johnson) of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy Jr. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge... being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy,” asked Boebert.

Journalist Jefferson Morley called out Boebert’s flub. “I think you’re confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone,” said Morley. “It’s Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president. It’s not my friend Oliver Stone.”

To which Boebert replied, “I may have misinterpreted that, and I apologize for that... But there seems to be some alluding of, like you said, incompetence or some sort of involvement there on the back end.” Then she added, “Sorry, I’m going to move on.”

The blunder got co-host Moodie thinking, “Is she going to interrogate an actual stone next? Like a pile of fucking rocks. Is that coming in next?”

Levy added, “It’s just one dumb member of Congress after another.”

Producer Jesse Cannon chimed in to add that Boebert is rumored to be dating rockstar Kid Rock, “—who’s a stoner,” alleged Cannon. “I mean, close enough.”

Plus! Author Chad Lewis’ examines how foreign interests exploited Trump’s inner circle in his new book ​​The Persuasion Game: The Influence Peddlers to the Trump Administration Who Jeopardized America

