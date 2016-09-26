CHEAT SHEET
    Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ If Lester Holt Was a Democrat

    WRONG

    Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway admitted Monday that Trump didn’t know if the NBC debate moderator Lester Holt was a Democrat or a Republican. Trump claimed he was a Democrat last week in an interview with Bill O’Reilly. Trump said, “It’s a phony system. They are all Democrats. It’s a very unfair system.” On Tuesday, several media outlets reported that Holt is, in fact, a registered Republican. But Monday on Morning Joe, Conway said Trump couldn’t have lied about Holt because “a lie would mean that he knew the man’s party registration.”

