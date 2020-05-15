Trump Diehard Who Was Booted From Trader Joe’s for Refusing to Wear a Mask Now Has Coronavirus Symptoms
A diehard Trump supporter who filmed herself getting booted from a Trader Joe’s grocery store because she refused to wear a mask now says she has a “sore throat and lymph nodes”—symptoms of the coronavirus. Trader Joe’s workers called the cops last week on Genevieve Peters, who told store employees in a YouTube video of the incident that, “There’s so much research that says we actually are in danger of having this mask, of breathing my own CO2. Do you understand that?” After about 20 minutes, Peters left the store in a huff. One week later, she posted another video on YouTube, this time claiming she had come down with a sore throat. But not to worry: Peters insists she’s totally fine—because she has this thing called an immune system.
“Healthy people can get sick… It doesn’t mean the end,” she says in the video. “There’s bacteria, there’s viruses, they’ve been around for millions of years, really, and the most important thing is that our body is equipped for that. It has what we call an immune system. So when I was feeling sick yesterday, I knew that all I had to do was boost my immune system.”