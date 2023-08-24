CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Ditches Top Georgia Lawyer Before Surrendering for Arrest

    GOING GREAT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023.

    Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

    Donald Trump has decided to drop his lead Georgia lawyer ahead of his surrender on charges of election interference in the state on Thursday evening, according to a report. Drew Findling, the attorney who has helmed the former president’s defense in Georgia, is being replaced with Atlanta-based lawyer Steven Sadow, whose website describes him as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defense.” A source cited by CNN said the decision to ditch Findling for Sadow was not related to Findling’s performance. Sadow told CNN in a statement that he had been retained by Trump in the Fulton County case. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow said. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty.”

    Read it at CNN
