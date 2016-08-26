Trump Doc Wrote Health Letter in Minutes While Trump Waited in Limo

CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein wrote a letter declaring Trump’s “astonishingly excellent” health in five minutes while Trump waited outside in a limousine, Bornstein told NBC. On its December release, Bornstein’s letter drew scrutiny for its outlandish claims, which included “if elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

    Bornstein said he did not proofread the letter, but told NBC he still stands by his claims, including what he called Trump’s “excellent” mental health. Bornstein is a gastroenterologist. “I like Donald Trump because I think he likes me,” he told NBC.

