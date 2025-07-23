Trump DOJ Flunks First Court Bid to Disclose Epstein Secrets

A Florida federal judge has denied the Department of Justice’s request to release grand jury transcripts from the original criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida wrote in a Tuesday afternoon order that the court’s “hands are tied.”

The DOJ had been asking for the very first federal grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation, which opened in 2005. They were held in Florida, where the investigation began—and where the pedophile struck a sweetheart deal with prosecutors which saw him get a federal non-prosecution deal in return for pleading guilty to one count of soliciting an underage prostitute.