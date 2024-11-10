Elections

Invincible Donald Trump Flips Both Arizona and Nevada

The president-elect sensationally capped his historic victory by taking all swing states.

Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Clay Walker
Trump won every swing state.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Donald Trump will return to the White House with sweeping wins in all seven battleground states after Arizona went deep red, it was announced on Saturday evening.

This is a change from 2020, where the typically red state voted in Joe Biden’s favor.

It means Trump scored all 11 Electoral Votes in Arizona, bringing his remarkable total to 312, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tally to 226.

Voters in the border state were especially angered by the migrant crisis.

Politico reports that Trump won every battleground state this election, taking Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Earlier in the day it was announced that Trump also had a storming win in Nevada, taking all six Electoral College votes.

Trump won by 51% of the vote to the Democrat’s 47%. This is the first time in 20 years that Nevada has elected a Republican in a presidential election. The last GOP candidate to win the state was George W Bush.

Late last month, Trump held a rally at Arizona State University in Tempe where he condemned illegal immigration, a hot-button issue in the state, and called America “a dumping ground” and “a garbage can for the world.”

“That’s what’s happened… It’s the first time I have ever said that and every time I get up and talk about what they’ve done to our country I get angrier and angrier,” he said.

On Wednesday, a bruised Harris gave a defiant concession speech, hours after Trump was declared the clear winner.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said at her college alma mater, Howard University. “The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best.”

Donald Trump, center, is flanked by Melania Trump and Lara Trump, Nov. 6, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Trump jumped to an early lead Tuesday in deep-red areas of the country, followed by crucial wins in battleground states North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, hours after polls closed. Trump’s wins in Michigan and Wisconsin were called early the next day as votes continued to be tallied in his favor.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” said Trump in a victory address at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida, a state he also won. “And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

On election night, Trump’s dominating leads in several states left news pundits stunned and pollsters reevaluating the effectiveness of their prediction models.

It now appears Republicans will go into 2025 with control of the Senate, the House, and a U.S. Supreme Court majority—which will grant Trump nearly unfettered authority to reshape American policy for the next few years.

