Trump Dominates Twitter During Debate

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump may have skipped the final GOP presidential primary debate Thursday, but he’s still dominating when it comes to who the viewers are talking about online. About 90 minutes into the debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Twitter released data revealing that Trump had the largest share of conversation about candidates on the social-media network during the event. Trump lead with 37 percent, compared with Sen. Ted Cruz’s 18 percent and Sen. Marco Rubio’s 12 percent. The real-estate mogul also reportedly came in at No. 1 for Google searches on candidates during the lead-up to the debate, despite his absence. Trump opted out of the event after a dispute with debate host Fox News.