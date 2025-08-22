Trump Dons ‘Right About Everything’ Hat on Tacky Gift Shop Stop

President Donald Trump capped off a week of pressing the flesh with world leaders and playing up his so-called peace deals with a tacky statement cap that read, “Trump Was Right About Everything Hat.”

The MAGA figurehead was spotted Friday wearing the hat as he took a field trip to the “The People’s House: A White House Experience” across the street from the White House. Trump’s White House wrangler Susie Wiles was also seen ushering him into the building for the occasion.

President Donald Trump’s "Trump Was Right About Everything!" cap catches attention. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In X posts, Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin played up Trump’s surprise visit to the immersive museum, which opened last year, and his garish red hat.

Captioning a video of the president walking into museum, Martin wrote, “President @realDonaldTrump wears his ‘Trump Was Right About Everything Hat’ as he makes a surprise appearance at ‘The People’s House’ gift shop across the street from the White House.”

President @realDonaldTrump wears his “Trump Was Right About Everything Hat” as he makes a surprise appearance at ‘The People’s House’ gift shop across the street from the White House🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qly37cT5cc — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 22, 2025

Martin shared another post of the the president browsing White House and Washington, D.C. related tchotchkes, captioning the photo with “President @realDonaldTrump shopping at ‘The People’s House’ gift shop across the street from the White House🇺🇸”

Although Trump stuck to the gift shop—and notably left without so much as a fridge magnet or a snow globe—the People’s House provides a behind-the-scenes look at the people who keep the White House running smoothly. Inside there is full-scale replica of the Oval Office, a large-scale White House model, recreation of the Rose Garden.

The “experience” is strictly unofficial but is run by the White House Historical Association. It features recreations of the White House interiors—although the New York Times reported this month that the association is struggling to keep up with Trump’s obsessive gold makeover of the Oval Office.

President @realDonaldTrump shopping at ‘The People’s House’ gift shop across the street from the White House🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UEGmQJvZEQ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 22, 2025

Online, social media commentators skewered the president’s hat as a cringe attention ploy.

“Imagine if any of us walked around in a hat with “(insert our last name) was right about everything,” wrote one commentator under Martin’s X post. The guy gets more and more cringe by the day.

Another commentator added under the post, “He’s making narcissism great again.”

Yet others were decidedly impressed, writing, “The hat is a very nice touch.”

Trump has made his love of headwear no secret. During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Monday visit to the White House, accompanied by a phalanx of European allies to ensure all goes smoothly, Trump was photographed showing Zelensky his MAGA hat collection.

Trump showing off his Made in China hat shrine to world leaders, just epitomizes what an embarrassment and laughingstock worldwide he is. pic.twitter.com/1y5NswiRSt — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) August 19, 2025

The moment again brought calls of cringe from social media commentators.