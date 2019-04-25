Trump Doubts Biden Is Smart Enough to Win Democratic Primary

Responding to Joe Biden’s stinging presidential announcement, Donald Trump returned fire by questioning the intelligence of the former VP. “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.” The president also predicted—probably accurately—that the race will become vitriolic. “It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas,” he wrote. “But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!” Biden’s video announcement was highly critical of Trump’s handling of the neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville, with a somber warning: “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”