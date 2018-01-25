24-Year-Old Trump Drug-Policy Appointee to Step Down

Taylor Weyeneth, the 24-year-old former Trump campaign worker who was appointed to a senior position in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, will leave his post by the end of the month over the scandal surrounding his rapid ascent, The Washington Post reported. Weyeneth was quickly promoted within the agency—which is tasked with organizing anti-drug initiatives at 16 federal agencies and confronting the national opioid crisis—thanks to frequent staff turnover. The Washington Post found several inaccuracies on résumés Weyeneth gave the government. The 2016 college graduate was reportedly “discharged” from a New York law firm because he simply stopped showing up for work, and despite claiming he had a master’s degree from Fordham University, the school said he never completed that degree.
