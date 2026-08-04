Trump Embarrassed by Jaw-Dropping Poll Marking Major Shift

Americans have picked Democrats ​over Republicans as better stewards of the economy for the first time in nearly a decade in a new poll.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted last Wednesday through Monday, polled 4,505 U.S. adults and found that 37 percent of registered voters felt the Democratic Party had a better approach to handling the U.S. economy, with 36 percent opting for the Republican Party.

In a telling statistic, the last Reuters/Ipsos poll that saw Democrats ahead of the GOP on the issue of the economy was in May, 2017.

A new poll is not good news for Donald Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump’s ongoing war with Iran has seen oil prices spike and energy costs rise, driving up the cost of living for Americans.

Gasoline was averaging around $4.10 per gallon nationwide on Monday, which is almost 40 percent higher than the $2.98 per gallon drivers were paid on February 27, the day before Trump started his war on Iran, according to data from AAA.

The damning poll also saw Trump’s presidential approval rating sink to just 35 percent, a further shedding of two percent from last month. The figure is only one percent away from matching the lowest approval rating of his second term.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump, 80, has already been spiraling about his dwindling popularity ahead of November’s midterm elections.

In a Truth Social rant on Monday, Trump vented about the “Radical Left’s Fake Poll numbers,” insisting they were “Crooked and Corrupt.”

Trump stated, “My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been,” however he did not share the numbers or poll that he was referring to.

His post also saw him reel off a list of claims including, “the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER, the biggest outside Investment in America in World history, a totally secure Border, a giant Victory in Venezuela, the Denuclearization of Iran, unparalleled respect and success throughout the World.”

The new figures are just the latest to demonstrate Trump‘s lagging support as he heads into the vital midterms.

Trump moans about polls on Truth Social. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Fresh data from CNN calculates his approval at a meager 34 percent, matching his post-Jan. 6 trough, while 73 percent of people polled said Trump had not paid enough attention to the country’s biggest problems.

A new AP-NORC poll has him tied at a post-2017 low of 33 percent. Quinnipiac is an even worse result for the senior president, dropping him to a career low of 32 percent.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released last week found that only 24 percent of Americans believe that the Republican Party is helping with the cost-of-living crisis, compared to 36 percent who believe the Democratic Party would be a better option.

The poll found that 55 percent said the Republican Party actively hurts the cost of living while only 38 percent said the same of the Dems.