Trump’s Polls Hit New Low—With One Notable Exception

President Donald Trump’s latest poll numbers have sunk to the lowest levels of his presidency—and are nearing historic lows for any second-term president.

There’s one exception, however: a lone past president who ranked even lower.

Trump has responded by repeatedly making false claims about his approval ratings. “The highest they’ve ever been,” he preened on Truth Social in June. Late last year, he boasted that his poll numbers were the highest of his entire political career when, in fact, they were the lowest of his second term. He has also claimed he won “all 50 states” in 2020. He didn’t. He lost the election.

“He’s always going to project strength regardless of what the numbers are, and he’ll say they’re fake anyway,” Republican strategist Douglas Heye told The New York Times.

The latest abysmal polls have found that only roughly a third of Americans—33 percent—support Trump amid his increasingly unpopular Iran war and climbing gas and grocery prices.

Trump disembarks from Air Force One in New Jersey on July 31, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The findings across a number of surveys are the lowest of his presidency and nearly as low as those of any second-term president since the 1940s, when polling began, the Times noted.

Richard Nixon scored lower than Trump—with only 24 percent support—but that was just days before his resignation in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Trump previously scored nearly as low as he has in the current findings following the violent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Despite Trump’s inflated claims, while he has won a plurality of votes, he has never been elected by a majority of voters in the elections he has won—though he frequently insists he won in a landslide. He also has never been supported by a majority of respondents in Gallup polling.

So many Democratic voters “strongly disapprove” of Trump that they’re more likely to vote this year, handing Republicans yet another headache.

One sliver of support, however, is hanging on: Trump himself. He’s apparently convinced that Republicans have the midterms in the bag, thanks to him. He protects himself from the bad news by dismissing any and all damning surveys.