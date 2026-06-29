Married MAGA Candidate Caught With Latest Mistress

Trump-endorsed Christian candidate Ken Paxton should be on the campaign trail. Instead, the married MAGA firebrand opted for a summer getaway with his mistress.

Paxton, 63, was spotted traveling from Washington, D.C., to Iceland on Saturday with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

The pair, whose affair was exposed in July, were seen at Dulles International Airport on Saturday night boarding a flight to Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital. They were seated in economy during the flight, according to the Mail.

The "influencer" has less than 2,000 followers on Instagram. Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

“They were clearly together, but they weren’t overly affectionate,” a passenger told the Mail.

Representatives for Paxton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton admitted that she was leaving her husband, the Texas attorney general, “in light of recent discoveries.”

Months later, the Mail reported that Paxton had been having an affair with Duhon—who was also married at the time—since May 2024, after the two met at the Kentucky Derby.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” Angela Paxton, 62, posted on X at the time.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she said.

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

“I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

The Paxtons, who share four children and grandchildren, are still legally married. The Senate candidate, however, has never denied his relationship with Duhon. Previously, the couple was spotted together on a ski trip in Colorado.

Angela Paxton’s breaking point came after Paxton’s 2023 impeachment trial, which centered on reports of an earlier affair with a woman named Laura Olsen and his subsequent attempts to cover it up.

House impeachment managers argued that he went to potentially criminal lengths to hide the affair from both his wife and religious voters. Ultimately, the Texas Senate’s Republican majority—which included his wife—cleared him of wrongdoing.

Paxton and his wife Angela pictured together in 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Paxton was accused of abusing his office to help real estate investor Nate Paul navigate fast-approaching bankruptcies, mounting lawsuits, and crumbling businesses following an FBI raid.

In exchange, Paul, a prominent campaign donor, reportedly hired Paxton’s girlfriend so she could relocate to Austin and secretly meet with Paxton through a private Uber account. Paxton and Paul allegedly shared the Uber account under the fake name “Dave P.”

During the two-week trial, Paxton’s former top deputies—all of whom he hired—testified that he abused his power to help Paul and himself at the public’s expense.

Paxton reportedly confessed and recommitted to his wife in 2018—but he never actually ended the affair with Olsen. His alleged girlfriend moved to Austin in June 2020 for a job with Paul’s company. Her annual salary was $65,000, and she reported directly to Paul.

Throughout the summer, Paxton used the shared Uber account to visit the woman’s apartment in Austin dozens of times. By fall 2020, Paxton’s deputies had grown suspicious enough to report him to law enforcement. At 10:39 p.m. the next day, he took his final Uber ride to visit Olsen.

Despite his controversial record, Paxton was handpicked by Trump to face off against rising Democratic star James Talarico in November.