Trump Endorses Kevin McCarthy, Pisses Off His Own Supporters
‘WHAT THE HECK’
Despite Donald Trump's own followers booing and calling Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a “RINO,” the ex-president sent out a statement late Saturday night endorsing McCarthy in his quest for 2022 re-election. “Congressman Kevin McCarthy is an outstanding Representative,” Trump wrote, calling the GOP House leader “strong” and “fearless.” However, after posting the endorsement to his Truth Social platform, Trump's followers expressed disappointment in the comment section. “What the heck,” one user whose bio states they will vote for Trump a “third time,” wrote. “The guy [McCarthy] talks behind your back..yuck,” another pro-Trump user wrote. In supporting McCarthy, Trump has crossed some of his loudest supporters. Trumpworld allies, including Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and Roger Stone, have been two of the many voices leading attacks on McCarthy over being a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only). “California RINO Kevin McCarthy is a disgrace to the Republican Party, and he needs to resign,” Stone wrote at the end of April. Around the same time, hardcore MAGA Rep. Matt Gaetz responded in kind to a tweet that supported the idea of a “takeover” of House “leadership from RINO Kevin McCarthy.”