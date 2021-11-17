Former President Donald Trump endorsed MyPillow chief Mike Lindell’s bonkers pipe dream of melting down voting machines used during the 2020 election and turning them into prisons.

In a pre-recorded interview at his Mar-a-Lago Club that aired online Tuesday night, the pillow maven turned 2020 dead-ender peppered the ex-president with praise for nearly 45 minutes as the two discussed their supposed fight against “voter fraud” and Lindell’s baseless claims that American voting machines were hacked by China in 2020.

Lindell told Trump, dressed in a tuxedo, that “anyone who moves on” from the 2020 election is “saying that you’re OK” with the results. “I have said we’re going to melt down machines and use them into prison bars,” Lindell exclaimed.

Trump called that idea “very interesting,” adding that it was “a very good idea.”

He then proceeded to bash his very own former vice president for not intervening during the election certification process. “It was very sad when Mike Pence gave those votes over. When you have more votes than there are voters, when you have other things that are so wrong, and that was then,” Trump riffed. “Since then, many other things have happened!”

Dominion Voting Systems currently has a $1.3 billion civil lawsuit filed against Lindell for making what it says are defamatory statements about their voting technologies company.

Reached for comment late on Tuesday night, Lindell—who had previously told this reporter that he would use the plastic from voting machines to make food trays for prisoners—grew upset that he couldn’t speak to a different Daily Beast reporter, while deeming this one “evil.”

“I am praying for you,” he said.