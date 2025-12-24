Politics

Trump Envoy Used Weight-Loss Drug to Strike Deal With Dictator

DOUGHY DIPLOMACY

A personal exchange over a weight-loss drug became part of an unusual backchannel as Washington sought prisoner releases.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting on December 26, 2024, in Igora ski resort, north of Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Getty Images

A senior U.S. envoy used a discussion about a weight-loss drug during a boozy dinner to help advance a diplomatic effort with a self-proclaimed dictator.

The encounter took place during negotiations with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, whom the U.S. envoy, John P. Coale, described meeting while pressing for sanctions relief and other concessions.

Coale, a veteran litigator who has represented President Donald Trump in lawsuits against social media companies, said Lukashenko asked him whether he had lost weight during the talks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Coale replied that he had, crediting his use of Zepbound, an injectable drug approved for obesity, and handed the leader a brochure from the manufacturer, Eli Lilly.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 10: Lawyer John P. Coale speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 10, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. John P. Coale is the Lead Counsel for Donald Trump's major action lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google for suspending him and others from their websites. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
John P. Coale held the talks with Lukashenko. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The exchange unfolded as Lukashenko sought relief from U.S. sanctions on major Belarusian companies and help in repairing his presidential jet. In return, he signaled a willingness to release political prisoners, a resource the Belarusian leader controls in abundance.

Coale said the effort reflected President Trump’s personal approach to diplomacy. “I don’t care who we talk to,” he said in the interview with the Journal. “This really is Trumpesque. The hell with who you’re talking to, if this person can deliver what you want, that’s all that counts.”

The initiative has produced tangible results. Lukashenko recently released 123 prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava.

Since Trump returned to office, Belarus has freed more than 250 detainees from over 10 countries, including at least five American citizens, marking one of the largest political prisoner releases since the collapse of Communism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko enter the hall during their meeting at the Palace of Independence, on May 24, 2024, in Minsk, Belarus.
Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

In exchange, the United States has taken steps to ease economic pressure on the authoritarian government.

Washington lifted sanctions on potash, a major Belarusian export used in fertilizer production, and approved the provision of software and spare parts from Boeing to the state airline, Belavia. The Belarusian presidential jet is also set to receive long-delayed repairs.

U.S. officials also discussed the possibility of arranging a supply of Zepbound for Lukashenko, a heavyset 71-year-old leader who has described himself as “the last and only dictator in Europe.”

