Trump Escalates Kaitlan Collins Fight With Unhinged Cross-Dressing Video

President Donald Trump has escalated his ongoing fight with CNN host Kaitlan Collins in a late-night Truth Social tirade that included a bizarre video.

Trump, 80, lashed out at Collins, 34, on Tuesday, hours after she defended herself on Anderson Cooper 360° against the president’s attacks on her and her network at the U.N.’s New York headquarters.

The president doubled down on Collins and CNN with two Truth Social posts that he shared at midnight, including a bizarre video.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the UN. CNN

Titled “Day in the life of a CNN Reporter,” the video sees comedian and content creator Patrick W. Cutler put on a red dress, blond wig and red lipstick.

“My life as someone who tells lies all day long,” the video starts.

“First, I get up, then I put on my fake news outfits. I just can’t wait to make up a bunch of false rumors about Trump today. All right, let’s go bash Trump 24/7.” There is no indication of who Cutler is attempting to imitate.

Donald Trump shares Patrick Cutler's video. Truth Social

Patrick Cutler's CNN video. YouTube

Cutler posted the video to his social media accounts on Tuesday, along with a video that appeared to mock the White House’s new Trump TV channel while wearing a “Re-elect Trump 2028″ shirt.

Trump previously attempted to joke that Collins looked like transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during July’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Mulvaney prompted a Bud Light backlash in 2023 when she promoted the beer on her social media channels, leading to a boycott by conservatives including MAGA musician Kid Rock.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” Trump said at the dinner. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

Trump’s second Truth Social post overnight took aim at Collins again.

Donald Trump posts about Kaitlan Collins on Truth Social. Truth Social

“All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate `Reporter,’ Kaitlan Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren’t going to be covering me. Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations? Why was she there? She’s got a `TRUMP’ addiction, and so does CNN and MSDNC. They’re all sick, treasonous, and demented! The “good news” is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge."

Trump has previously called out Collins for not smiling enough.

The Daily Beast has contacted CNN, the White House and Cutler for comment.