President Donald Trump’s second wife has joined the ranks of “chemtrail” conspiracists.

Marla Maples, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999, warned against the dangers that “chemical trails” pose to Americans’ health in a video published on Fox News’ website, boosting the conspiracy theory that the condensation trails aircraft leave across the sky contain chemicals to modify the weather and control the population, among other supposed effects.

“There’s been a lot of action that’s making us quite sick,” Maples said. “With chemical trails, you will see them continuing and continuing and then turning into a cloud, which slowly but surely starts dimming our skies.”

Marla Maples is the mother of Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

She suggested that the deliberate spraying of the skies with chemicals is responsible for a rise in chronic diseases like Parkinson’s, although she admitted that “it’s hard to always track it back to [chemical trails].”

“But I know when I see a lot of spraying in the sky, my mind is a little more foggy,” she said. “My energy field is much lower. It’s harder for me to focus and do the work before me.”

“We need to get our air and our air rights protected,” Maples added.

Last month, Florida, the state where Maples lives, enacted a law that makes unauthorized “weather modification” punishable by law.

Scientists, including experts at Harvard University, have disavowed the conspiracy theory, arguing that so-called “chemtrails” are not evidence of dangerous chemical spraying but are merely condensation trails from planes.

Nevertheless, chemtrail conspiracies have become popular on social media, especially in the MAGA and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) realms.

Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a devout Trump supporter, condemned the “deadly” practice of “weather manipulation” caused by chemical spraying, floating a bill that would make it a felony offense.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suggested the military’s research division is responsible for spraying chemicals on Americans. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In May, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested, without offering evidence, that the military researchers are spraying Americans with dangerous chemicals. “I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it,” he said.

Lee Zeldin, Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, launched a pair of websites this month delving into geoengineering and condensation trails. The resources largely endorse the scientific consensus against the conspiracy theory.

“Instead of simply dismissing these questions and concerns as baseless conspiracies, we’re meeting them head on,” Zeldin said in a video posted to X. “We did the legwork, looked at the science, consulted agency experts, and pulled in relevant outside information to put these online resources together.”

Trump and Maples married in 1993 and divorced in 1997. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Maples, 61, has been a model, a television personality, and is now a prominent wellness influencer on social media. She and Trump married in 1993, shortly after the birth of their daughter, and divorced in 1997.

As a personal friend to Kennedy and a vocal proponent of his Make America Healthy Again initiative, Maples has backed him on previous conspiracy theories—including that Bill Gates was somehow using COVID vaccines to implant tracking devices in people.