Trump Exempt From New Jersey Quarantine Order Because He’s ‘Not a Civilian,’ Says White House
President Trump will completely ignore an order from the governor of New Jersey, which requires visitors to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve recently visited a state where the novel coronavirus is surging. The president is expected to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend. But, on Wednesday, the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, said people who have recently been to virus hot spots must quarantine for two weeks if they set foot in the states. Those hot spots include Arizona, where Trump visited Tuesday. But, asked if Trump would comply with the quarantine order, the White House said it didn’t apply to presidents. “The president of the United States is not a civilian,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said. “Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative.” Deere added that Trump’s traveling circus will pose “little to no risk to the local populations” when he heads to Bedminster.