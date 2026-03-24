Trump Considering Elvis-Inspired Change to Social Security Cards

President Donald Trump may be considering a flashy upgrade to one of the government’s most mundane documents—after a visit to Graceland left him impressed by Elvis Presley’s taste for gold.

During a tour of Presley’s famed Memphis estate on Monday, Trump, 79, was shown a collection of the late singer’s personal belongings—including a gold-colored Social Security card that appeared to spark an idea to beautify the blue-and-gray paper card first issued back in 1936.

Graceland, which opened to the public five years after Presley’s death in 1977, offers a glimpse into the musician’s life, from his living quarters to the famously eccentric Jungle Room. It was there that a guide presented Trump with Presley’s gold-covered Social Security card, reportedly found in the singer’s wallet.

President Donald Trump visits Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, in Memphis, Tennessee. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

As the guide paraded the customized item, she made clear to the president that the card was only for show.

“The gold metal Social Security cards were not officially issued by the government,” she explained, describing it as a “novelty item” popular at the time because standard paper cards would often wear out.

That didn’t stop Trump from floating a revival.

“Good idea,” he replied. “Maybe we should do that again.”

Gold-plated Social Security cards—typically made from brass or gold-colored aluminum—were once widely sold as novelty keepsakes, particularly in the mid-20th century.

Trump didn’t say whether his proposed redesign would elevate the novelty cards into official government-issued IDs for employment and tax use—like the standard paper version.

The suggestion tracks with Trump’s well-documented preference for gold-accented everything.

The president has frequently embraced gilded aesthetics across his businesses and branding—and has even handed out items resembling official documents. In January, he gave Nicki Minaj a fast-track visa card, though White House officials later clarified the Trump Gold Card was merely a commemorative item, not an actual immigration document.

Trump suggested he would bring back the gold-covered social security cards that gained popularity in the 20th century. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump’s Graceland tour included more of Presley’s signature flair. The guide also showed him a gold bedside telephone, prompting the longtime Elvis fan to joke, “I would like to hear some of those conversations.”

The president has, for years, been vocal about his admiration for Presley, whom he called “the most famous person on the planet” during his visit.

President Donald Trump holds a replica of a guitar after signing it during a visit to the home of Elvis Presley. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

At one point during the visit, Trump leaned into that fandom.

“Do we all love Elvis?” he asked. “Maybe I love Elvis.”

Earlier that day, he joked about wishing he could claim a personal connection to the singer, saying: “Sometimes I feel I should tell little fibs that I knew him… I love Elvis, but I never met him.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s admiration for a celebrity has intersected with policy decisions.

President Donald Trump's social security makeover suggestion comes after pushes to shut out undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

After a 2018 visit to the Oval Office by Kim Kardashian, 45, the president granted clemency to Alice Johnson, 70, for charges related to her intermediary role in cocaine trafficking.

Any potential shift in Social Security policy would come amid Trump’s push to tighten access to federal benefits.