Trump Faces 25th Amendment Call Over Bizarre Dead President Boast

President Donald Trump fueled fresh calls for his removal from office after a bizarre social media post featuring an imaginary conversation with a dead president.

The 80-year-old president began his Sunday by posting a surreal, AI-generated video depicting himself strolling through a supposedly completed White House ballroom alongside George Washington.

In the caption, he invoked an imaginary conversation with Washington, who has been dead for 226 years, apparently hoping the Founding Father could lend some credibility to his unpopular $927 million ballroom project.

“Thank you, George, for some of your brilliant ideas on this great Military Complex/Ballroom! President DJT,” he wrote.

Trump’s bizarre post drew a mix of alarm and mockery.

California Governor Gavin Newsom held it up as the latest evidence that the president is unfit for office.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared Trump unfit for office. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“He’s now claiming to talk to dead presidents. Get this man out of the White House and into the nursing home. 25th!” Newsom wrote on X, referring to the 25th Amendment, which lays out the constitutional process for removing a president who is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Others noted that Trump had given himself a decided height advantage over Washington, who was between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3. Trump claims to be 6-foot-3, though photographs of him with similarly-sized people have cast doubt on that figure.

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast, “Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”

Trump’s post carries an especially awkward irony: Washington rejected plans for a presidential palace four times larger than the current White House, wary of giving the new republic a residence fit for a king.

Trump, however, apparently has no such qualms as he barrels ahead with his 90,000-square-foot gilded ballroom, nearly twice the size of the Executive Residence and bearing a striking resemblance to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has said he modeled Mar-a-Lago after the Palace of Versailles—an emblem of the royal grandeur Washington had sought to keep out of the People’s House.

Nearly 2 in 3 Americans feel dissatisfied or upset over Trump’s vanity projects, according to a Washington Post poll. The White House/McCrery Architects PLLC

In a major blow to the president, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered last week that work stop on his vanity project, which has already seen the historic East Wing of the White House demolished. The court has put the order on hold for 14 days to give the administration the opportunity to appeal to the ruling.