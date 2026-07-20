Politics

Trump’s Real Height Exposed by 6’3” Soccer Star

MEASURING UP

Yet again, the president’s official height doesn’t add up.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Even as President Donald Trump stood tall, Spain’s World Cup star Rodri stood taller.

While Trump, 80, congratulated the Golden Ball recipient after Spain’s FIFA World Cup win against Argentina, the president received a reality check when it came to his supposed height.

donald trump rodri
Trump appeared visibly shorter than the soccer star, who is 6'3". Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

A video shared by the White House’s own Rapid Response account on X captured the height differential between Spain’s top midfielder and Trump, showing Rodri standing a few inches taller than the president while the two shook hands on stage.

Rodri stands at 6 feet, 3 inches, according to ESPN—the same height recorded for Trump last year by the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella.

The White House did not immediately comment on the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the height contradiction.

donald trump fifa world cup spain
Trump tried to hijack the World Cup champions' celebration by remaining on stage at their moment of triumph. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Trump’s surprisingly tall height has long been a subject of skepticism. The president’s 6-foot-3 height ranks second among all American presidents, only one inch shorter than Abraham Lincoln’s 6-foot-4 stature.

However, multiple instances where Trump has stood beside other tall men have called his reported height into question.

Last month, the president stood side-by-side with Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune as Trump made a trip to Capitol Hill for a closed-door meeting with other GOP senators.

Thune, who is reportedly 6-foot-4, towered over Trump despite their purported one-inch difference.

President Donald Trump standing with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill on June 24, where he met with Senate Republicans after abruptly canceling a signing ceremony for a housing bill, blindsiding members of his own party.
Under the White House’s official measurements, Trump and Thune should be separated by just one inch in height. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president also sized up against Prince William during the Prince of Wales’ state visit to the U.S. in September.

Despite the two figures sharing the same height of 6-foot-3, William also appeared noticeably taller than the octogenarian president.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, U.S. President Donald Trump and King Charles III during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.
Prince William seen clearly being the tallest between him and Donald Trump. Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Even Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appeared to accidentally expose the president’s official height as a fraud.

In an Instagram video shared in May, Lara, 43, stood next to her father-in-law in front of his UFC Octagon being constructed for his birthday bash at the White House. The self-proclaimed high heels lover, who is 5-foot-11, appeared to be eye-to-eye with Trump.

China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) speaks with Eric Trump (R) as US President Donald Trump (2nd L) and Lara Trump look on at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Wearing high heels, 5-foot-11 Lara appeared to be even taller than the supposedly 6-foot-3 Trump. Brendan Smialowski/via Reuters

Trump’s presence at the World Cup final on Sunday was welcomed with waves of boos—both before and after the match itself.

The president even tried to steal the spotlight from the World Cup champions, Spain. In an especially embarrassing moment, Trump refused to get off stage during the trophy ceremony despite attempts by his friend and league president, Gianni Infantino, to remove him.

The same situation occurred last year during the Club World Cup final, with Trump staying on stage while club champions Chelsea hoisted the trophy. However, Trump did not take the World Cup trophy away from Spain for himself, as he did with Chelsea.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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