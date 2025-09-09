Trump Hit by Economic Bombshell With Shock Job Loss Figure

President Donald Trump is facing another economic setback, with newly revised jobs data showing the labor market is worse than initially thought.

The latest annual revisions from the Bureau of Statistics showed that employers created 911,000 fewer jobs for the year to March than previously suggested, in a blow to Trump’s claim that the U.S. has the “hottest” economy in the world.

The figures, which take in part of Joe Biden’s presidency, is the largest revision on record.

Donald Trump has been openly feuding with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for months. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“We are in a rough economic situation right now,” said Spencer Hakiman, founder of Tolou Capital Management.

“Hold on to your job, it’s going to get rough.”

The figures come one month after Trump sacked statistics chief Erika McEntarfer in response to weak job numbers, which did little to stem the decline.

While they are not a full reflection of today’s conditions, as they go back to April 2024, data over the past few months has also pointed to slower growth.

Separate monthly jobs data published last week, for instance, showed only 22,000 jobs were added in August, well below expectations.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent, the highest since 2021.

And revised data released last week also showed employers cut 13,000 jobs in June, the first time that has happened since the pandemic effectively stalled the economy in December 2020.

The latest data indicate that major markdowns are occurring in the retail, trade, professional services, and leisure and hospitality industries.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been under pressure to lower interest rates. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

But in a silver lining, the economic slowdown strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to begin slashing interest rates - something the Trump administration has been pushing for months.

“If the Fed had followed what we published, they would have raised rates in early 2021,” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the revised numbers came out.

“The entire Organization is broken. It needs to be fixed. They need to use modern sources of information.”

President Donald Trump nominated E.J. Antoni as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after he fired the previous commissioner following the July jobs report. @realDonaldTrump

The data also comes as the accuracy of jobs data becomes a highly politicized issue in America.

In June, the president made a contentious decision to fire McEntarfer after accusing her without evidence of politically manipulating the numbers.

He then nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, a Project 2025 architect and fan of Nazi battleships, as her potential replacement.

Tuesday’s figures, which are the largest revision since 2002, are likely to add to concerns about the state of data collection.