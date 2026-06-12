Trump Faces New Kennedy Center Humiliation With $17M Lawsuit

Donald Trump’s bruising battle over the Kennedy Center just got worse, with the institution being hit with a new multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

Days after a federal judge ordered Trump’s name stripped from the nation’s premier performing arts institution, the Washington National Opera is demanding more than $17 million that the organization says it is owed.

A person walks under the sign for The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2026 in Washington, DC after lawyers the day before sent a memo directing staff to remove Donald Trump's name from the building and material by June 12. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The lawsuit claims the Trump-controlled Kennedy Center failed to return the money to the organization after it split from the venue earlier this year amid discontent over the president’s takeover.

“The funds held by the Kennedy Center represent years of gifts and contributions made by loyal WNO donors who specifically directed their support to benefit WNO and its mission,” the opera said in the court filing.

“Those donors trusted that their contributions would support WNO’s artists, its performances and the education and community programs that WNO has carried out for decades,” it added.

The latest legal headache lands at an especially awkward moment for Trump and his allies, who are already reeling from a string of setbacks involving the institution.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that Trump and his handpicked board lacked the authority to rename the Kennedy Center after the president, finding that only Congress can alter the name of the federally chartered memorial.

The Obama judge also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations, finding this was ill-informed and seemingly preordained” with no regard for its legal obligations.

The center has already removed Trump’s name from its website and official materials, although his allies are now appealing the decision.

“The President had a perfect plan for the renovation,” long-time board member Paolo Zampolli told the Daily Beast. “The center needed to be sustainable. It was falling apart.”

Trump took over the Kennedy Center in February 2025, installing MAGA acolyte Ric Grenell to oversee the institution while criticizing its previous leadership for what he called “woke” programming and mismanagement.

But Grenell was ousted earlier this year after a tumultuous term, punctuated by low ticket sales, political backlash and the withdrawal of artists such as composers Philip Glass and Stephen Schwartz, soprano Renée Fleming, and actress/producer Issa Rae.