Politics

Kennedy Center Goons Launch Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Trump’s Humiliation

WON’T GO AWAY

Trump’s name is hanging by a thread on the Kennedy Center.

Wiktoria Gucia
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for an executive order on mail ballots, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026.
Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

President Donald Trump is making a last-minute move to keep his name on the Kennedy Center.

The center’s board of Trumpy trustees voted on Thursday to seek a stay of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Casey Cooper that the president’s name be removed from the building by Friday, and to appeal the decision that the renaming was illegal, according to The Washington Post.

Hours later, Justice Department lawyers representing the center filed a notice of appeal and a motion to stay, seeking to block the removal of Trump’s name. To succeed, they must show they are likely to win on appeal and that removing the name would cause the center “irreparable harm.”

The newly added lettering for U.S. President Donald Trump's name is displayed at the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a day after its board announced it would rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington
Trump's name was to be removed by Friday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Judge Cooper’s decision, issued on May 29, was a humiliating blow for the 79-year-old president.

In his 93-page opinion, Cooper said, “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.” He also said the Trump-allied board made its decision based on an “insufficient, one-sided presentation of information,” and ordered that the center not be closed by July 5, as the president had planned, and that Trump’s name be removed from its exterior, along with any other references to it.

Trump, who was elected chair of the center by his handpicked board one month into his second term, responded to the decision in a 582-word Truth Social post, attacking the judge and claiming he wants to transfer control of the institution to Congress.

Appal
The Kennedy Center board decided to file an appeal. Gov/ USCourts

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND,’” he wrote.

According to a source who spoke with CNN, despite his claims, Trump attended Thursday’s board meeting, dialing in from the Oval Office via Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s iPhone, and spent part of the session attacking Cooper and his wife, Amy Jeffress, who previously served as Joe Biden’s personal lawyer.

Trump post on Truth Social reads: "Shockingly, a Judge appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, Christopher Cooper, ruled that The Kennedy Center, which was going to close in early July for largescale renovations and construction due to years of neglect, decay, and poor maintenance, and which was to be transformed by the Trump Administration into the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World, is not allowed to close for these renovations, which would not be possible to properly do without such a closure. Additionally, Judge Cooper ruled that the 36 Member Board of Trustees, which unanimously voted to add the name “TRUMP” onto the former Kennedy Center, making it The Trump Kennedy Center, did not have the right to do such an addition, and the name, “TRUMP,” must be removed. The Kennedy Center has lost, over the years, prior to our getting involved a short while ago, Hundreds of Millions of Dollars — In some cases, including ridiculous construction jobs that were done, over 100 Million Dollars a year. I took great pride in taking over a losing Institution, and looked forward to making it into a Great and Prestigious WINNER for Washington, D.C., and indeed, the United States of America. Unfortunately, Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of, much as I have done, in many cases, throughout my life, and recently, with all of the construction, renovations, and “fix ups” that we have completed with the Department of Interior on Waterfalls, Fountains, Monuments, and other things of Beauty that we have brought back to life in a now SAFE AND SECURE, after Record Setting Crime, Washington, D.C., which is thriving like, perhaps, never before! Therefore, based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center, almost all of which lose large amounts of money throughout the Country, we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it. Judge Cooper was given a presentation by leading Building and Construction Experts as to how structurally dangerous the Building is, with rotting beams, parking areas that are subject to collapse, and various other Life and Safety problems, in addition to the fact that it also needs a MAJOR renovation, from an aesthetic standpoint, but he was not “swayed,” and said he wants the Building to, incredibly, remain open and, therefore, dangerous. Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself! I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the Public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight. Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into “NEVER NEVER LAND.” There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that’s OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country. I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Trump reacted to Cooper's decision by writing a long post on Truth Social. Truth Social

The board also discussed—and passed—a resolution praising Trump’s “major contributions,” his “profound dedication,” and his “unprecedented … commitment to uphold this cherished American institution,” according to a copy of the resolution reviewed by CNN.

The source likened the meeting to an episode of the political satire Veep.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has already removed Trump’s name from its website and YouTube channel, and lawyers for the center have informed employees that they “must immediately change email signatures, letterhead, and other documents to reflect the name as ‘The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,’ or ‘Kennedy Center.’”

However, as of Friday, Trump’s name, which he slapped onto the building in December without congressional approval, remains on the exterior. Its removal would depend on the outcome of the motion to stay—if the request is denied, the court order requiring it to come down would proceed.

Trump’s involvement in the center led to declining ticket sales, widespread artist cancellations, and the departure of the National Symphony Orchestra’s executive director.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Kennedy Center and the White House for comment.

Wiktoria Gucia

Wiktoria Gucia

Reporter

wiktoria.gucia@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now