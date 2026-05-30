Politics

Kennedy Center Judge’s Very Subtle Trump Troll Revealed

BIRTHDAY PRESENT

The late president’s loved ones notice the ruling against President Donald Trump did not come on just any day.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Trump
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

There was a subtle significance to the timing behind a judge ruling that President Donald Trump’s name should be removed from the Kennedy Center.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper’s Friday ruling—which determined that only an act of Congress can officially change the performing arts center’s name—came on the assassinated president’s birthday.

Kennedy’s niece, Kerry Kennedy, noticed the timing immediately.

Kerry Kennedy celebrates court ruling that forces the removal of the Trump name from the Kennedy Center.
Kerry Kennedy celebrates court ruling that forces the removal of the Trump name from the Kennedy Center. X

“What a great way to celebrate you on your birthday, Uncle Jack!” she said, linking to an article about the ruling.

She joked that she “won’t need that pickaxe after all.”

Kennedy was born on May 29, 1917. He was 46 when he was assassinated in 1963.

Maria Shriver, another niece of the late president, wrote that the ruling was “an appropriate birthday present on my uncle’s birthday today.”

Maria Shriver, JFK's niece, celebrates the legal win on her uncle's birthday.
Maria Shriver, JFK's niece, celebrates the legal win on her uncle's birthday. X

Trump’s name was added to the Kennedy Center facade in December, a day after the institution’s board of Trump sycophants, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, voted to officially change its name.

Trump took over as the center’s Board Chair in February 2025 after cleaning house at the institution, which is now shut down for renovations—a decision that came only after months of performers canceling their scheduled shows and poor ticket sales for those who did not pull out.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 18: Reps. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, right, talk with reporters about the renaming of the Kennedy Center to include President Donald Trump's name, outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, December 18, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Joyce Beatty claimed she was muted and censored when attempting to object to the renaming of the Kennedy Center. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio board member of the center, filed a lawsuit challenging both the name change and its closure.

Cooper ruled Friday that Trump’s plan to close the Kennedy Center for two years for renovations in July was, like the name change, an example of executive overreach. He issued an injunction halting the plan.

Trump, who turns 80 himself in two weeks, did not take the news of his defeat well. He posted a 600-word screed on Truth Social to whine about the ruling.

“Unfortunately, Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of,” he said.

Trump post on Truth Social reads: "Shockingly, a Judge appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, Christopher Cooper, ruled that The Kennedy Center, which was going to close in early July for largescale renovations and construction due to years of neglect, decay, and poor maintenance, and which was to be transformed by the Trump Administration into the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World, is not allowed to close for these renovations, which would not be possible to properly do without such a closure. Additionally, Judge Cooper ruled that the 36 Member Board of Trustees, which unanimously voted to add the name “TRUMP” onto the former Kennedy Center, making it The Trump Kennedy Center, did not have the right to do such an addition, and the name, “TRUMP,” must be removed. The Kennedy Center has lost, over the years, prior to our getting involved a short while ago, Hundreds of Millions of Dollars — In some cases, including ridiculous construction jobs that were done, over 100 Million Dollars a year. I took great pride in taking over a losing Institution, and looked forward to making it into a Great and Prestigious WINNER for Washington, D.C., and indeed, the United States of America. Unfortunately, Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of, much as I have done, in many cases, throughout my life, and recently, with all of the construction, renovations, and “fix ups” that we have completed with the Department of Interior on Waterfalls, Fountains, Monuments, and other things of Beauty that we have brought back to life in a now SAFE AND SECURE, after Record Setting Crime, Washington, D.C., which is thriving like, perhaps, never before! Therefore, based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center, almost all of which lose large amounts of money throughout the Country, we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it. Judge Cooper was given a presentation by leading Building and Construction Experts as to how structurally dangerous the Building is, with rotting beams, parking areas that are subject to collapse, and various other Life and Safety problems, in addition to the fact that it also needs a MAJOR renovation, from an aesthetic standpoint, but he was not “swayed,” and said he wants the Building to, incredibly, remain open and, therefore, dangerous. Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself! I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the Public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight. Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into “NEVER NEVER LAND.” There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that’s OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country. I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Truth Social

Friday’s ruling has no bearing on Trump’s other efforts to remake D.C. in his own image, including his giant arch, White House ballroom, and his renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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