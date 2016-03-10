Trump Fan Charged With Assault at Rally

The man who allegedly sucker-punched a protester at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina on Wednesday has been charged, local sources reported. The 78-year-old pony-tailed assailant, identified as John McGraw, was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The protester, Rakeem Jones, 26, was being led out of the rally by sheriff’s officials when McGraw, who is seen on video wearing a cowboy hat, clearly reached out and punched him in the face. Jones was then detained and handcuffed by police. At one point, someone in the crowd allegedly shouted: “Go home, n*ggers.” Local media reports that there were a total of 17 interruptions at the campaign event.