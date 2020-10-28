Hundreds of Trump Fans Left Stranded at Freezing Nebraska Airfield After Rally
YOU’RE FYRED FESTIVAL
How’s this for an extremely heavy-handed real-life metaphor? Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s fans have reportedly been left stranded in the freezing cold after gathering together to offer him their unwavering support. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported that, over an hour after Trump left Nebraska on Air Force One following a rally at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday night, several hundred supporters were left by a roadside due to an insufficient number of buses to transport them. At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, a Twitter service that monitors official radio traffic. The Trump campaign reportedly blamed the problems on traffic flow, and insisted that they had arranged enough buses for everyone.