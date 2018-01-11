Trump: FBI Agent Peter Strzok Committed ‘Treason’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
President Donald Trump on Thursday said FBI agent Peter Strzok committed “treason.” Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the former investigator on Robert Muller’s team, who was removed from the probe after Mueller discovered that Strzok had disparaged Trump in text messages, committed a “treasonous act.” Trump’s remark was reportedly unprompted. Strzok was also the lead investigator on the FBI team looking into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.