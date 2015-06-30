Trump Files $500M Univision Lawsuit

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Spanish-language network Univision for terminating his contract and refusing the air the Miss Universe Pageant. In a statement, the Trump Organization called Univision’s move “a politically motivated attempt to suppress Mr. Trump’s freedom of speech under the First Amendment as he begins to campaign for the nation’s presidency.” In response to Trump’s lawsut, Univision gave a statement to CNN calling the complaint “both factually false and legally ridiculous.” It added that the “decision to end our business relationship with Mr. Trump was influenced solely by our responsibility to speak up for the community we serve.”