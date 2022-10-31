Trump Once Again Asks the Supreme Court to Help Shield His Tax Returns
ROUND AND ROUND WE GO
Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency application to his buddies in the Supreme Court on Monday to block the House Ways and Means Committee from getting his tax returns. The committee has been trying to get the returns since 2019. If midterms end with Republican House control before the Supreme Court case is finalized, then the committee may never get them. Last Thursday, a federal appeals court made up of 10 judges ordered Trump to hand over the files. “The law has always been on our side. Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position,” committee chairman Richard Neal said at the time. Trump. previously tried—and failed—to twice get the Supreme Court to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s attempts to get his tax returns.