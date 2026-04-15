Trump Finally Finds Someone He Won’t Go After: Another Creep

At the midnight hour, President Donald Trump was on Truth Social, attacking Pope Leo XIV. In the morning, he was once again calling former FBI director James Comey a “dirty cop.”

He also took a moment to mock former president Barack Obama for having underestimated him.

He then offered an estimation of himself. This post shows him being embraced by Jesus in a toned-down AI image in the style of one that depicted him actually being Jesus. He had taken the earlier image down amidst cries of blasphemy, but he now made clear he was fine with the sequel:

“The radical left lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT”

Trump is back to comparing himself to Jesus Christ. Donald Trump/Truth Social

As Wednesday morning turned to afternoon, Trump engaged in some of his usual name-calling. The target of this post was a hedge fund billionaire billionaire Democrat who is running for governor of California.

“Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican Candidates?“ he asked.

Trump continued, “How can a Republican expect to win that State, with their Mail In Voting and Rigged Elections, when you have FoxNews promoting the Democrats? Nobody cares about Tom Steyer, he is a LOSER, but Fox is making it possible for a guy like this to win.”

Pope Leo XIV, the first American vicar of Christ, has become a punching bag for the 47th president, for his message of peace. REUTERS

But Trump had been oddly understated two days before, when posting about an undeniable SLEAZEBAG who was the leading Democratic candidate in the California governor’s race until he withdrew in the midst of multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Until he resigned in disgrace, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell had been a fervent, standout Trump critic in Congress.

Impeachment Manager Rep. Eric Swalwell arguing before the Senate during the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2021. congress.gov via Getty Images

He is a lead plaintiff in a suit brought by fellow members of congress along with several police officers against Trump in connection with the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol. Trump sought to have the suit thrown out, but the courts recently ruled against him.

“Donald Trump thinks he can get away with murder,” Swalwell said in an April 1 statement. ”This lawsuit is long overdue for his hand in the destruction of our Capitol and the attack on our democracy on January 6. This case is for my colleagues, the brave Capitol Police officers, Americans everywhere, and the future of our nation.”

He continued, “Those who incited and fueled the violence must be held responsible. I’m thankful that we will get some accountability and some measure of closure from that dark day. And that finally, the truth will come to light. We deserve it.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor following sexual assault accusations that he denies. Eric Swalwell/Instagram

Such talk of accountability and the truth coming to light would seem to have made Swalwell a prime target for a Trump tirade.

But Trump simply reposted a report from a right-wing site regarding the Swalwell scandal.

“Swalwell suspends his campaign for California governor amid furor over sex assault allegations,” it said.

In Trump nomenclature, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is routinely called “Crooked Nancy.” U.S. Senator Adam Schiff of California has long been called ”shifty Schiff.” But Swalwell has remained just Swalwell even as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called him a “scumbag” on Fox television.

Trump has just reposted links to news reports about Swalwell. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump has used that same slur to describe a wide range of other people. He posted that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is “one SICK scumbag.”

For his part, Swalwell said during a congressional hearing that his Republican colleagues are “so lucky they’re not under oath, because they would have to tell you what they really think of Trump.”

Swalwell added,” They call him crooked, they call him cruel, they call him a scumbag.”

Trump did not reply in kind despite a reflex to do so that goes back to his elementary school playground days. It was left to Karoline Leavitt to say at the White House, “I think the allegations against former representative Swalwell are disgusting.” She added it was “quite plausible” that “there were many other Democrats in this town on Capitol Hill who knew about his, perhaps illegal behavior.”

Why would Trump not say something similar?

One possible reason is that a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse in a 2023 civil trial in Manhattan.

A federal jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexual abuse against Carroll, an advice columnist. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

For him to now condemn Swalwell for his behavior would likely cause people to recall how Trump was found to liable for sexual assault—although not for rape—during a 1996 encounter with the writer E. Jean Caroll at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Carroll could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. But her sworn testimony during the trial is on the public record.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll testified. “He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try to get my life back.”