President Trump made at least $479 million last year, according to his annual financial disclosure report released Thursday. CNN reports that his income includes $40.8 million from his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and $22.7 million from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Overall, the president’s income appears to have risen from the year prior—when he reported a total income of at least $450 million. Since taking office, Trump has maintained his interest in his namesake company, the Trump Organization, but passed along its day-to-day management to his two sons.