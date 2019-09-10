Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he had fired his national-security adviser John Bolton.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Bolton had served as Trump’s top national-security aide since April 9, 2018.

This is a developing story...