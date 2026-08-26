Trump Fires Off 46 Posts in Manic Two-Hour Spree

Donald Trump apparently found a two-hour break in his presidential schedule Wednesday to fire off 46 posts in rapid succession on Truth Social.

Trump’s manic posting spree covered a range of topics. At one point, he was airing his unprompted frustration that athlete Roger Clemens is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after he was caught using performance-enhancing drugs decades ago.

Trump declared baseball was "in trouble." Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social

At another, he was sharing photos of his deceased parents and complimenting Rep. Ralph Norman’s physical appearance. Most of the time, though, the president was doing what he does best: showering himself with praise.

In one post, Trump shared a photo of himself as a young adult clad in a military academy uniform, side by side with one of Barack Obama, in a wide-brimmed hat, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

The president couldn't resist a dig at his predecessor. Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social

Next came the president touting a letter he received from the late Yankees owner George M. Steinbrenner—a convicted felon who funneled illegal corporate contributions to the 1972 reelection effort of controversial President Richard Nixon.

In a 1989 letter on New York Yankees stationery—the same year Steinbrenner received a presidential pardon—the businessman fawned over Trump after seeing him appear on The Morton Downey Jr. Show.

“Saw you on Morton Downey the other night. He is a friend, and I watch his show regularly,” Steinbrenner, who died in 2010 at age 80, wrote.

“You were great! You tell it like it is,” he continued. “It is like I said to Stephen, you should run for President someday and get the whole dam thing straightened out. You were tremendous on the show.”

Trump also shared the letter from the convicted felon in February. Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social

The president previously shared the letter in a Truth Social post in February.

Trump also shared photos of his deceased parents, Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, one of them a screenshot of another person’s post captioned: “The parents who save the world.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this summer, the Daily Beast found that Trump’s manic posting exploded to an unprecedented level in May, calculating that his average posts per day spiked to 27, or the equivalent of just over once every hour of every day.

The analysis found that Trump posted on Truth Social an astounding 861 times in May.

52 posts from Donald Trump's Truth Social page posted in one afternoon. Truth Social

Trump’s posting frequency was a sharp increase over April, when the Daily Beast calculated that Trump posted an average of 18 times a day. That month, he could have received a full night’s sleep on only five nights given his late-night and early-morning posting.

The Beast’s analysis found that May was Trump’s most prolific month on Truth Social since he returned to the White House, eclipsing his previous high of 782 posts and reposts in January.