Trump Fixates Over MAGA Rapper’s Skin at Black History Event

President Donald Trump obsessed over rapper Nicki Minaj’s skin and nails during his rambling address to mark Black History Month.

The president’s comments were just the most recent ones made by the 79-year-old about the 43-year-old’s appearance in recent weeks after the MAGA-loving celebrity appeared with him in Washington, D.C.

“How about Nicki Minaj?” Trump said at his White House event on Wednesday as the room cheered.

“Do we love Nicki Minaj? right” Trump continued. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful.”

President Donald Trump talks about Nicki Minaj's "beautiful" skin and long nails at a Black History Month reception in the East Room of the White House on February 18, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As the president spoke about her skin, he gestured to his face. But the president did not stop there.

He kept lavishing compliments on the rapper who has been singing his praises left and right.

“I said ‘Nicki, you’re so beau...’” Trump said. “Her nails, her nails. They’re like that long.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined President Donald Trump on stage as he deliversed remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president held up his hand to demonstrate how long Minaj’s nails were.

“I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’” Trump shook his hand. “She didn’t want to get into that, but she was so beautiful and so great, and she, and she gets it, you know, more importantly, frankly, she gets it.”

The Trinidadian singer and songwriter appeared alongside the president late last month to promote the launch of so-called “Trump Accounts” for American babies, for which Minaj has pledged money.

A close-up on Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump's hands as they appeared together on January 28. Win McNamee/Getty Images

At the event on January 28, she was pictured holding hands with the president. Her hand sported extravagant nails, while his was spotted with a glob of makeup covering his recurring hand bruise.

“I’m gonna let my nails grow because I love those nails,” Trump joked at the event before praising her as “so good” and “MAGA all the way.”

Minaj, in turn, gushed at the event that she was probably the president’s “number one fan.”

A view of President Donald Trump's right hand as he attends a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, as Trump gushed in the East Room of the White House about Minaj’s “beautiful” skin, he once again sported a large blob of cover-up on his hand. The White House has insisted the bruising is the result of constant handshaking while taking aspirin, but that does not explain the bruise spotted on his left hand as well.

The president calling out Minaj and her trademark nails came as the president was talking about a series of iconic black artists, such as guitarist Chuck Berry and singer Muddy Waters.

After he went on a ramble about Minaj’s “beautiful” skin, the president turned back to his prepared speech where he continued to note more iconic black Americans, including Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., and boxer Muhammad Ali.

He argued that Black History Month is really “all about American history.”