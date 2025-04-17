Trump Flabbergasted That Judge Wants to Uphold Due Process

President Donald Trump can’t believe that migrants deserve due process.

The president railed against the judiciary again on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration can’t simply revoke the legal status of over half a million migrants who entered the U.S. through a Biden-era immigration parole.

“Can you believe it?” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “A Judge ruled against us on 530,000 Illegal Migrants (that Joe Biden flew over the Border in his program to transport Illegals into the Country by airplane) saying that they can’t be looked at as a group, but that each case has to be tried individually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you believe it? A Judge ruled against us on 530,000 Illegal Migrants (that Joe Biden flew over the Border in his program to transport Illegals into the Country by airplane) saying that they can’t be looked at as a group, but that each case has to be tried individually. Based… pic.twitter.com/nytTptPwK4 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 16, 2025

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security informed about 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela that they would lose their legal status on April 24, after which they would have to self-deport or face arrest. They were granted parole under the Biden administration’s CHNV program and allowed to work in the U.S. legally for two years.

But U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can’t revoke the migrants’ parole without an individual review.

“The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law,” she wrote.

Talwani said the government “offered no substantial reason or public interest that justifies forcing individuals who were granted parole into the United States for a specified duration to leave (or move into undocumented status) in advance of the original date their parole was set to expire.”

President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office on April 14, 2025. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump couldn’t seem to wrap his head around the ruling.

“What is going on with our Courts? They are totally OUT OF CONTROL,” he said on Truth Social. “They seem to hate ‘TRUMP’ so much, that anything goes!”

“This Radicalized Judge is saying that Sleepy Joe Biden can fly more than half a million Illegals into America, IN ONE DAY, but we have to hold many years of long and tedious trials to fly each and every one of them back home. Where is the JUSTICE here???” he added.

The Trump administration has been mired in a myriad of legal battles over its sweeping deportation efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, another federal judge warned the government that it could be held in contempt over a separate case where it failed to comply with a court order to turn around planes deporting migrants to El Salvador.