Trumpland

Trump Flabbergasted That Judge Wants to Uphold Due Process

UNBELIEVABLE

The president went on a Truth Social rant after yet another judge blocked his administration’s sweeping deportation efforts.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Trump
Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump can’t believe that migrants deserve due process.

The president railed against the judiciary again on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration can’t simply revoke the legal status of over half a million migrants who entered the U.S. through a Biden-era immigration parole.

“Can you believe it?” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “A Judge ruled against us on 530,000 Illegal Migrants (that Joe Biden flew over the Border in his program to transport Illegals into the Country by airplane) saying that they can’t be looked at as a group, but that each case has to be tried individually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security informed about 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela that they would lose their legal status on April 24, after which they would have to self-deport or face arrest. They were granted parole under the Biden administration’s CHNV program and allowed to work in the U.S. legally for two years.

But U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can’t revoke the migrants’ parole without an individual review.

“The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law,” she wrote.

Talwani said the government “offered no substantial reason or public interest that justifies forcing individuals who were granted parole into the United States for a specified duration to leave (or move into undocumented status) in advance of the original date their parole was set to expire.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Bukele were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues including the detention of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has been held in a prison in El Salvador since March 15. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office on April 14, 2025. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump couldn’t seem to wrap his head around the ruling.

“What is going on with our Courts? They are totally OUT OF CONTROL,” he said on Truth Social. “They seem to hate ‘TRUMP’ so much, that anything goes!”

“This Radicalized Judge is saying that Sleepy Joe Biden can fly more than half a million Illegals into America, IN ONE DAY, but we have to hold many years of long and tedious trials to fly each and every one of them back home. Where is the JUSTICE here???” he added.

Judge Goes Nuclear on Trump with Criminal Contempt RulingBLISTERING RULING
Liam Archacki
Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has been mired in a myriad of legal battles over its sweeping deportation efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, another federal judge warned the government that it could be held in contempt over a separate case where it failed to comply with a court order to turn around planes deporting migrants to El Salvador.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk’s Wild Plan to Father ‘Legion’ of Kids by Hitting Women Up on X Revealed
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandElon Musk Only Grants ‘Special Status’ to One of His Many Baby Mamas
Isabel van Brugen
TrumplandTrump Killed Musk’s Secret Pentagon Briefing: ‘What the F*** Is Elon Doing There?’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWhistleblower Blames Musk’s DOGE Goons for ‘Significant Cybersecurity Breach’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCNN’s Data Guru Reveals How Many Trump Supporters Regret Their Vote
Tom Sanders